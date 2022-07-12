Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

