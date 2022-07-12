Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF comprises about 11.8% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 745,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 102,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

