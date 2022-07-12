Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. National Health Investors comprises approximately 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

