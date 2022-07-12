AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

