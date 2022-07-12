Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.15

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 34898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$521.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,306.50.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

