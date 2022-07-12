Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.