AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,160.01 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,040.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,016.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

