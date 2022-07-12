Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

