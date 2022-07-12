Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

AVT traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,475. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

