B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Price Reaches $0.0448

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $425,585.43 and approximately $799.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00109878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000330 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,505,034 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

