B. Riley Comments on Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NSSC opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 757.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 312,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 275,792 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 219,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 88.6% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 330,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
