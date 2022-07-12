Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 14,288 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $35,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.38. 18,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $141.53. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

