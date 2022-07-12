Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 5,060 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $23,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

