Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 6,450 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.91. 40,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.64. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

