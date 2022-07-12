Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $133.48 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $133,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 149,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

