Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,444,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,040,200 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.70% of Ares Capital worth $72,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

