Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,341 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.65% of iRobot worth $45,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,294. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $98.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.