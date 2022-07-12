Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $59,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 73,218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 669.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,142. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

