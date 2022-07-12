Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 176,169 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,169 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of Sana Biotechnology worth $91,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:SANA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.33. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

