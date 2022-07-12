Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 36,073 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,073 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.73% of LivePerson worth $30,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.