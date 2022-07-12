Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 527,887 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,611,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 527,887 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.19% of Itaú Unibanco worth $106,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,296,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 514,314 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 341,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 1,231,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,984,664. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

