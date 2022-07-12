Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235,872 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.65% of Avangrid worth $116,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 4,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.