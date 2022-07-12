Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BCPT opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of £800.51 million and a P/E ratio of 555.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.36.
