Banano (BAN) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Banano (BAN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $7.50 million and $95,224.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00105335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.50 or 0.99986261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,137,421 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

