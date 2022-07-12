Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) PT Lowered to €3.60 at Morgan Stanley

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.20) to €3.60 ($3.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.30 ($3.30) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

