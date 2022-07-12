Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Target were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

TGT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.55. 56,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,949. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average of $201.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

