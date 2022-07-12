Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 157,884 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.91% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 24,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,109. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

