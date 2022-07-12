Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 9,855 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

XM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

Shares of XM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 11,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

