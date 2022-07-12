Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,121. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

