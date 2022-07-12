Bank Hapoalim BM Has $3.83 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.
NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 145,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.
QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.