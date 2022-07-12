Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.00. 7,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,048. The company has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

