Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,470,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.03. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.