Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 32,322 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,322 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHF traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $263.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,227. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.60.

