Barclays Cuts Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target to €256.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €260.00 ($260.00) to €256.00 ($256.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($220.00) to €207.00 ($207.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($205.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($230.00) to €234.00 ($234.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($217.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDF stock opened at 177.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 187.19. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 172.60 and a 1 year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.