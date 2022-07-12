Barclays Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of GTES opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $17,057,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

