Barclays Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 1,450

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,645 ($19.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,480 ($17.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.46) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.84) to GBX 1,320 ($15.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,427.78 ($16.98).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,067 ($12.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 987.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,348.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,444.99. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,011 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.40).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

