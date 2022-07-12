Barclays Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $140.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $149.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

