Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

BNED stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 436,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,104. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.05. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 267.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,666 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 275,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

