Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($67.00) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($82.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Basf stock traded down €1.65 ($1.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €41.27 ($41.27). The stock had a trading volume of 3,447,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Basf has a one year low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a one year high of €69.52 ($69.52). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.15.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

