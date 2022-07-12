Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $284,479.76 and $3,478.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00138697 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

