Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 2,204 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

