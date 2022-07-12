Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

