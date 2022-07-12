Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLV opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

