Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.