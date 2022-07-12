Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

