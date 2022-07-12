Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 442 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

QUAL opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38.

