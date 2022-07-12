Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 657 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

