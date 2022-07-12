Benchmark Begins Coverage on DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOA opened at $9.93 on Friday. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in DPCM Capital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DPCM Capital by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

