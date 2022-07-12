Berenberg Bank Lowers WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 915

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($14.63) to GBX 915 ($10.88) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. Barclays cut shares of WPP to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($17.54) to GBX 1,250 ($14.87) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.30) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.22) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,246.67 ($14.83).

LON WPP opened at GBX 785.20 ($9.34) on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 753.60 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,510.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 887.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,015.71.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

