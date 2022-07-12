Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,143 shares of company stock worth $5,146,061. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,987. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

